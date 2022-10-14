Bargain: Brand new three-bed terraced Lancashire home on the market for £57,500
For sale under shared ownership, this home is the perfect property for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
36 minutes ago
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 1:34pm
On the market for offers in excess of £57,500 with Auxesia Homes, this property sale presents the chance to obtain a 25% share of the property, with rent covering the other 75% of its value – a government-backed scheme, designed to make stepping onto the property ladder more affordable. Take a look around...
