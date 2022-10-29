Bailey's Blackpool house of horrors will scare the bejesus out of you - all in a good cause!
A kind-hearted youngster from Blackpool has decorated his house in Blackpool with all manor of nightmarish creatures … but it’s all in a good cause.
By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago
Updated
29th Oct 2022, 3:58pm
Bailey Wood, 11, is welcoming people to see inside and outside his home on Vicarage Lane to raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice charity.
This is the third year Bailey has held the event and so far he has raised over £500 by decorating the house, painting petrifying pictures and selling cupcakes.
Take a look inside … if you dare!
