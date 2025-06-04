Anwyl offers to pay the Stamp Duty on final new homes in Longridge
Launched in summer 2020, Stonebridge Fold on Whittingham Road is a development of 197 new homes.
As residents have moved in, it’s quickly become a vibrant community.
Now there are just two homes available – a pair of four-bedroom detached Hartford style properties.
Priced from £381,995, the Stamp Duty on these homes would be just over £9,000 for someone who’s previously owned a property.
The good news is that Anwyl is offering to pay the Stamp Duty in full.
Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “It’s almost an end of an era for us in Longridge – we’ve been building and selling homes here for five years. We’ve welcomed dozens of happy homeowners who’ve helped create a sense of community in the new neighbourhood. We’re celebrating the success of the development by offering to cover the cost of Stamp Duty. The saving is more than £9,000, which has the potential to make a real difference to someone’s budget. It could be what makes that dream move become a reality.”
Buyers can take a virtual 360 0 tour of the Hartford via Anwyl’s website.
A traditional looking home, the Hartford is designed with modern family living in mind. It benefits from an integral garage and features a lounge at the front, with the kitchen and dining room at the rear. French doors offer lots of natural light in this sociable space and easy access to the garden.
The handy utility provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer, plus direct access to the integral garage. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a family bathroom.
Anwyl’s new homes at Stonebridge Fold enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries, is close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
It’s also well-suited for commuting across the North West, via the M6 and M55 motorways. Stonebridge Fold is less than 25 minutes from Preston train station, while those who want to drive into Manchester could find they’re in the city centre in under an hour.
Stonebridge Fold is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and Monday from 12pm to 5:30pm. For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk/stonebridge.