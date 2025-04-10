Anwyl nears a sell-out in Longridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With more than 97% of new homes at a housing development in Longridge now sold, buyers are being urged to act fast.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stonebridge Fold is an Anwyl Homes development, which has proven popular with growing families and downsizers.

The vast majority of the197 homes have now been sold and are occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Stonebridge Fold is a popular choice with a range of buyers and a real sense of community has developed among our homeowners. For some, the draw was being close to the countryside, with opportunities to explore the fells and valleys of nearby Bowland. Others wanted to be close to the amenities of Longridge town centre and in an area well served by schools. They all love the ease of living a new build home offers – including lower energy bills compared with similar sized older properties.

The final homes at Stonebridge Fold in Longridge are now on sale

“Now opportunities to be part of the new neighbourhood are vastly reduced – we only have five homes left to sell. The good news is we can offer tailored incentives to suit buyers’ needs. Existing homeowners could use Move Simple to secure a buyer for the house they want to move from or with part exchange we could effectively buy it from them. Alternatively, we could contribute towards stamp duty for those who reserve by April 30 and complete by the end of June bridging the gap in the wake of changes to the property tax.”

Stamp duty thresholds recently changed for homebuyers in England. Anwyl has put together an easy to follow home buyers’ guide to stamp duty to help people understand the changes.

The homebuilder is offering a contribution towards the property tax depending on the total amount of stamp duty buyers are eligible to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final homes available at Stonebridge Fold are all four-bedroom detached designs. There are three house types to choose from.

Prices start from £309,995 for a Farndon style property, up to £381,995.

They all boast open plan layouts which put the kitchen at the heart of the home and the convenience of a cloakroom on the ground floor. The main bedroom in each benefits from an en-suite, meaning the family bathroom serves just three bedrooms.

Anwyl’s new homes at Stonebridge Fold enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries, is close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also well-suited for commuting across the North West, via the M6 and M55 motorways. Stonebridge Fold is less than 25 minutes from Preston train station, while those who want to drive into Manchester could find they’re in the city centre in under an hour.

The show homes at Stonebridge Fold are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and from 12 noon to 5.30pm on Mondays. For more information visit the Anwyl website.