Anwyl lights up Burscough

Anwyl Homes is spreading seasonal cheer in Burscough where its show homes have been given a festive makeover. The homebuilder has entered into the Christmas spirit at Priory Gardens with help from the Christmas Company.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan said: “Our show homes and sales centre at Priory Gardens have been given some seasonal sparkle to help give people the feel good factor. We’ve installed lights to the outside, above the windows and at the roofline, which are lighting up people’s faces as they pass. What they may not realise is we’ve also added decorations inside and they’re welcome to come and see them too. It could give them inspiration for Christmas decorations in their own home or even an insight into Christmas future if they choose to move here.”

The show homes are Lymm, Ascot and Henley house styles, all four-bedroom detached designs.

“Just as our show homes follow the latest in interiors, we’re showcasing the trends for Christmas 2023. For example, of the show homes features decorations in champagne and golden tones including oversized ribbons and baubles on the tree with a coordinating garland on the media unit,” Amy added.

Located on Chancel Way, Priory Gardens features a choice of three and four-bedroom homes. Current prices start from £295,995 for a three-bedroom detached Bunbury style property.

For those who want to make a quick move, there’s a four-bedroom detached Hartford that’s ready for you.

This generously proportioned home, designed with family living in mind, is available from £413,995. It includes flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen and turfed rear garden.

The lounge of the Hartford as at the front, with an open plan kitchen and dining room at the rear of the property. A breakfast bar separates the cooking space from the dining area. A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

The Anwyl show homes showcase the trends for Christmas 2023

Upstairs, all four bedrooms in the Hartford are doubles. The main bedroom benefits an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining three bedrooms.