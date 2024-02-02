Anchor hosts open day at later living community The Standard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anchor is offering potential buyers and residents the opportunity to tour the development which offers 64 modern and stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments. The open day will include refreshments at the on-site bistro as well as presentations on Shared Ownership and renting at The Standard at 11am and 2pm. Anchor team members will also be available throughout the entire event to answer any questions.

Lincoln Hoole, Sales Manager for The Standard, said: “We’re excited to host residents and prospective buyers at the upcoming open house at The Standard, giving them the opportunity to tour the beautiful homes and discover all that the community has to offer. We hope this event helps answer questions and provides insight into later living, making a sometimes daunting decision worry-free.”

Designed for people over 55 The Standard offers a choice of one or two bedroom apartment available to rent or buy with Shared Ownership. Featuring an on-site beauty salon, bistro and landscaped gardens, the community is an affordable and welcoming option for those looking for the very best of independent living in later life.

Later living provider Anchor will host an open day at its Standard community in Standish.

Located on the High Street of Standish, the development is close to local amenities with convenient access to transport links into Manchester via Wigan’s train stations and the M61.

Drop-in visits are welcome on the day of the open event, or guests can RSVP by calling 01942 314 795 or emailing [email protected].

For more information about The Standard and apartments available, or to visit the show home, either email [email protected] visit www.The-Standard.org.uk or call 0194 231 4742.

