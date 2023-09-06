A stress free life awaits in Whalley

Watch more videos on Shots!

Prospect Homes’ Mitton Grange is set within a scenic location in the Ribble Valley. Perched on the banks of the River Calder, the majority of Whalley is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a great option for house hunters who want to be surrounded by numerous walking and cycling routes.

This select development offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes and while they may appear traditional from the outside, inside they are filled with modern features, and can save those looking at moving from an older property plenty of time and money.

Samantha Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes said: “While the larger four-bedroom homes at Mitton are ideal for growing families, there is also a selection of three-bedroom properties that offer a great option for house hunters who may be looking for something more manageable.

“Perhaps they are moving from an older property and want a low maintenance home that doesn’t need much upkeep or their children have moved out and they want something more suited to their lifestyle.”

As well as the benefit of finding a home for life, homes at Mitton Grange will also offer buyers monthly savings on energy bills.

A recently released report from The Homebuilders Federation, the representative body of the home building industry in England and Wales, showed that new build homes will save homeowners an average of £135 a month on energy bills. The ‘Watt a Save’* report also found that new builds consistently achieve high energy performance levels, with 85% being awarded an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) compared to just 4% of older properties. Homes at Mitton Grange are all expected to achieve a B rating.

One three-bedroom property that is currently available is the Croston. The detached home with a driveway includes an open plan kitchen and dining area that opens out into the garden plus a separate lounge and cloakroom/utility room. Upstairs there are two good sized double bedrooms, the main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and the other two bedrooms share a family bathroom. A Croston is priced from £360,000.

