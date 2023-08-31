News you can trust since 1886
A local supported living service earns double nominations at the Local Authority CRISTAL Awards

Leech Street, part of Complete Care and Enablement Trafford DCA and operated by CareTech, has been nominated in two categories at the upcoming CRISTAL awards hosted by Tameside Metropolitan Council.
By Ian GolcherContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

Leech Streets provides care supporting people with learning disabilities, mental health needs or physical disabilities in self-contained flats in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

The team has been shortlisted in two categories – ‘Remarkable Quality’ and ‘Shining Star’ for their high-quality support and care.

Jo Withington (Head of Service) from CareTech said: “The two nominations are a testament to the phenomenal service and the outstanding outcomes everyone at Leech street provides.”

Leech Street Supported Living in Greater ManchesterLeech Street Supported Living in Greater Manchester
The CRISTAL awards, an acronym for ‘Celebrating Remarkable and Inspirational Starts, Teams And Leaders’, celebrate the innovative work of independent care providers in the Tameside and Glossop area.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday October 13 2023 at Dukinfield Town Hall in Greater Manchester.

