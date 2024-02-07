A home that fits family life in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingswood Homes is urging any homeowners wanting to size up to consider a four-bedroom home at Green Hills where a number of larger properties will be available this spring.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “Our four-bedroom homes are ideal for families who are looking for more space. We’ve had a lot of potential customers come in who currently own a three-bedroom home, that was their first home, who have now had a family or outgrown the space and need to upgrade. Some also are looking for a home with a garage and driveway or a bigger garden.

“Since the mortgage rates have stabilised we have seen an increase in visitors to our sales centres and show homes as people are realising now is a good time to buy.”

The Weaver 4 at Green Hills is an ideal family home.

Green Hills has two collections of homes; the contemporary Farmstead Collection, with design inspiration taken from local farm buildings and the traditional Homestead Collection that’s inspired by Blackburn’s Georgian architecture.

There are currently two Weaver 4 properties remaining at the Farmstead Collection that have over 1600 sq ft of living space.

Lesley continued: “One of the homes has over £18,000 worth of extras including an upgraded first floor layout meaning two double bedrooms have an en-suite instead of just the main bedroom. The other property is in a great location with open green space in front and has additional storage to the first floor. Both homes will be ready to move into for spring this year”

Over on the Homestead Collection, there are two Pendle 4’s available, one will be ready to move into for Spring and the other will be ready towards autumn time.

A kitchen in the Weaver 4.

Downstairs, both house types have a large open plan kitchen and dining area with doors onto the garden, a separate lounge and a downstairs WC/utility room.

Upstairs, the master bedrooms have an ensuite and the three other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Customers can personalise the layout of the Pendle 4 via Kingswood’s design led concept, Shape Your Home, that puts customers in control of their home layout.

Customers can view a furnished Weaver 4 at Green Hills by appointment. At Spinners Brook, customers can virtually explore a Weaver 4 in the VR suite. They can see the Shape Your Home options as well as the numerous personalisation choices such as kitchen unit and flooring colours.