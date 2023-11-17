A choice of four bedroom homes on the outskirts of Chorley

A recent housing study by Chorley Council has revealed a local demand for family sized homes in the area – specifically for three and four bedroom houses, close to the town*. Meeting this demand for spacious family homes, is Laurus Homes’ latest launch at Saxon Fields in Euxton, on the outskirts of Chorley.

Saxon Fields is a modern collection of two, three and four bedroom homes available through Outright Sale and Shared Ownership, set on the northern fringe of Chorley in Lancashire. With 11 different house types catering to a wide range of buyers, The Piccadilly is one of the most popular four-bedroom styles, offering families plenty of space to grow at the development.

Designed to cater for contemporary family life, The Piccadilly has been thoughtfully designed with space and flexibility in mind. Upon entry, homeowners are welcomed into a wide hallway which leads into a sleek open plan kitchen and dining area which includes, and high specification of carefully selected Symphony fitted kitchen cabinetry with under unit lighting and integrated appliances including dishwasher and fridge freezer. A separate cloakroom and utility room with door to rear garden. Further Double French doors from the kitchen leads to a generously sized private rear garden, perfect for a family kickabout or hosting an alfresco meal with friends.

A separate light filled living room is complete with plenty of sofa space to accommodate the whole family, while a private garage runs parallel to the left of the hallway, providing additional storage space and off-street car parking.

Saxon Fields is a modern collection of two, three and four bedroom homes available on the northern fringe of Chorley in Lancashire. Photo: Laurus Homes’

Upstairs, the spacious principal bedroom is finished with an en-suite boasting modern white sanitaryware and Porcelanosa tiles, while a further three good double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete this excellent family home.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director, comments: “We’ve seen extremely high levels of interest at our family homes at Saxon Fields, a result of not only the spacious and accommodating houses, but also of the wider development and location that appeals to a variety of buyers. Now with only three of ‘The Piccadilly’ house types remaining, we’re excited to continue to welcome families to Saxon Fields, where our homes have been designed with customers in mind. From multi-functional spaces, rooms for the whole family, and landscaped outdoor space, The Piccadilly offers the space and convenience families are searching for in this desirable village setting.”

Saxon Fields is located on the fringe of the Lancashire countryside, bordering the desirable village of Euxton in Chorley. The development provides the best of both worlds; close enough to the enjoy the hustle and bustle of Chorley and benefit from the amenities and attractions of the town, but within easy reach of the idyllic Lancashire countryside too.

Firm favourites on the local food scene include Hartwood Hall Pub and Grill, just an eight-minute walk from Saxon Fields. While Buckshaw Village is just over half a mile from the development, packed full of eateries and bars. With convenience on the doorstep, Chorley High Street offers Morrison's, Asda, Aldi, Marks & Spencer food hall and Booths.

Close to an abundance of days out for the family, Saxon Fields is a 6-minute drive from Astley Hall and park, a historical country house which also serves as a museum and art gallery. Just three miles away, Yarrow Valley Country Park is a firm favourite amongst locals, with guided walks unrivalled views over Birkacre Big Lodge Lake; with a range of action-packed play areas for children of all ages and an on-site café, there’s plenty for the whole family.

Saxon Fields is perfectly placed for those wishing to commute across the North West. The M61 is within a five minute drive of the development, providing access to Preston, Bolton, and connections to the M6 towards Lancaster and Liverpool, the M65 to Blackburn and Burnley, and M60 to Manchester. Locally, the A6 connects Saxon Fields to the south of Chorley, passing through the town centre and provides easy access to local amenities. Chorley is served by two local train stations, Buckshaw Parkway and Chorley Train Station, with regular services including direct lines to Blackpool, Stockport and Manchester. Both Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport are within an hours drive from Saxon Fields.