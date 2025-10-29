19 amazing and elegant pictures of this Victorian home for sale that blends period charm with modern comfort

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

This beautifully restored Victorian semi-detached home blends timeless character with modern comfort.

Featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it offers generous family living space filled with original details such as cast-iron fireplaces, ornate coving and a striking bay window.

The ground floor includes a welcoming living room and a stylish kitchen with deep green cabinetry and warm wood worktops. A converted basement provides a cosy cinema room, ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

Upstairs, the main bedroom continues the period charm, while the bathrooms combine elegant design with modern fittings, including a freestanding roll-top bath. Outside, there’s a driveway, garage and a private garden perfect for outdoor dining.

On the market for £355,000 with Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble.

Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble

1.

Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble

2.

Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble

3.

Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble

4.

Victoria Parade, Ashton On Ribble | Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Home OfficeLancashireProperty
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice