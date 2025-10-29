Featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it offers generous family living space filled with original details such as cast-iron fireplaces, ornate coving and a striking bay window.
The ground floor includes a welcoming living room and a stylish kitchen with deep green cabinetry and warm wood worktops. A converted basement provides a cosy cinema room, ideal for entertaining or relaxing.
Upstairs, the main bedroom continues the period charm, while the bathrooms combine elegant design with modern fittings, including a freestanding roll-top bath. Outside, there’s a driveway, garage and a private garden perfect for outdoor dining.
On the market for £355,000 with Roberts & Co Estate Agents, Preston & South Ribble.