10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Garstang over the last 5 years - including Lancaster Road

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 1st Aug 2024

The most expensive and cheapest streets in this Lancashire area have been revealed.

A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Garstang based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

This was done in order to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.

The average house price in Garstang is £250,666 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £37,231 (15.63%) over the last 5 years and increased by £7,443 (2.78%) over the last 12 months.

PR3 1HS | Average House Sale = £110,875 | No. of Sales = 4

1. Thermdale Close (least expensive streets)

PR3 1HS | Average House Sale = £110,875 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

PR3 1EX | Average House Sale = £115,000 | No. of Sales = 3

2. Windsor Road

PR3 1EX | Average House Sale = £115,000 | No. of Sales = 3 | Google

PR3 1JF | Average House Sale = £117,791 | No. of Sales = 12

3. Sandbriggs Court

PR3 1JF | Average House Sale = £117,791 | No. of Sales = 12 | Google

PR3 1SX | Average House Sale = £142,958 | No. of Sales = 3

4. Parkinson Place

PR3 1SX | Average House Sale = £142,958 | No. of Sales = 3 | Google

