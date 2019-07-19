Here's how to get a free 99 ice cream on Blackpool seafront this Saturday

Cadbury Flake is celebrating its 99th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind 'iScream' machine, and it's coming to Blackpool this Saturday.

Cadbury is launching a one-of-a-kind ‘iScream’ machine to celebrate 99 years of the iconic Cadbury Flake.

The custom-built machine which has taken inspiration from a range of classic seaside amusements, will be visiting Blackpool (20th July) offering participants the chance to win a FREE Cadbury Flake 99 ice cream if they can scream ‘99’ loud enough into the machine, achieving a high enough reading on the scream-o-metre.

The iconic Cadbury Flake was developed in 1920, after a Cadbury employee noticed the chocolate falling off the production line created a stream of delicate, crumbly and delicious folded chocolate during the chocolate making process.

Cadbury Flake 99s were created shortly after using a smaller version of the classic Cadbury Flake as the perfect accompaniment to an ice-cream and the iconic British summer treat was born.

Seana Fitzgerald, Junior Brand Manager at Cadbury, says: “We are very excited to announce the tour of this exciting I-Scream machine to celebrate 99 years of Cadbury Flake.

"This intense chocolatey bar has been a staple favourite for almost 100 years due to a secret in the chocolate process that no other brand has managed to crack; Cadbury Flake 99s can withstand the heat and maintain their delicate flavour better than other chocolate, and not melt or break too easily.

"We’re so excited to be bringing the taste of Cadbury Flake to Britain’s most-loved beach destinations.”