Here are the winners of Hesketh Bank Parish Council’s Best Kept competition

A couple have enjoyed their third win at Hesketh Bank Parish Council’s Best Kept competition.

Fred and Susan Smith, who own Plot 37 at Hesketh Bank Allotments, were joint winners in the allotment category, with plot 15 in 2015 and were surprised to win again in 2018, so couldn’t believe it when they were selected for a third time.

Fred, 68, said: “We were late getting started on the plot this year and are grateful to John Birchall on plot 15 for helping us out.” They have worked very hard though, adding a poly tunnel and yet more flora and fauna, which is attracting lots of butterflies.

Meanwhile, The Best Kept Front Garden award went to May Cottage on Meadow Lane and Best Kept Street was awarded to Rose Gardens.

Ray Roukin, chairman of the judges, said: “Thank you to everyone who has made the village look so beautiful this year. In addition to this we would like to mention those that maintain the public open spaces. In particular, the sunflowers on the corner of Sidney Avenue and Norwood Avenue are splendid at the moment.”

Coun Diane Earles, who led the working party for the project, said: “We would like to thank our judges for their hard work and deliberations.

“We have a lot of people that take pride in their part of Hesketh Bank and recognising this is what our competition is all about.

“Congratulations to the winners and to everyone in the village for continuing to make it a pleasant place to live.”

Winners of the Front Garden and Allotment categories will receive two free tickets to Southport Flower Show, which takes place between August 15 and 18, and the Best Kept Street will have a plaque installed.