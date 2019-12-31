Here are 10 of the best takeaways in Preston according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

Here are 10 of the best takeaways in Preston according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

If you're planning a New Year's Day takeaway in Preston, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.

Here are the ten takeaways in Preston that have scored highly on TripAdvisor and been given a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency inspectors.

103 Ronaldsway Preston PR1 6EQ | Last inspected October 25, 2018 | 5 TripAdvisor rating

1. Spice King

103 Ronaldsway Preston PR1 6EQ | Last inspected October 25, 2018 | 5 TripAdvisor rating
Google
other
Buy a Photo
58-60 Friargate Preston PR1 2AT | Last inspected December 5, 2019 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating

2. Jaffa

58-60 Friargate Preston PR1 2AT | Last inspected December 5, 2019 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating
Google
other
Buy a Photo
20 Guildhall Street Preston PR1 3NU | Last inspected August 17, 2017 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating

3. We Don't Give a Fork

20 Guildhall Street Preston PR1 3NU | Last inspected August 17, 2017 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Unit B 7 Fleet Street Preston PR1 2UT | Last inspected August 6, 2019 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating

4. German Doner Kebab

Unit B 7 Fleet Street Preston PR1 2UT | Last inspected August 6, 2019 | 4.5 TripAdvisor rating
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3