A new e-sports gaming arena is on its way to St George's Shopping Centre

A major high-street video game company has announced a new e-sports gaming arena to open alongside a new city centre store.

GAME, which also has a store at Deepdale Retail Park, are bringing local competitive video gaming to its new St George’s Shopping Centre store through its dedicated space for gamers to play with friends, compete in tournaments, enjoying gaming nights and celebrate new releases.

The new area, called ‘BELONG’, was launched in late 2016 by GAME, with the Presto arena being the UK’s 19th.

Store Manager at GAME Preston, Danielle Beard, said: “We’re delighted to be moving into our new store in St George’s. With more space in a great location, we’ll be able to bring even more standout new games, consoles and accessories to our customers.

“We’ll also be launching Preston’s first ever e-sports team – the Preston Invincibles – representing the city in the nationwide Arena Clash UK series.”

The new area opens on Friday, February 2, and has 24 individual desks kitted out with an array of the latest gaming technology, virtual reality headsets and gaming PCs.

St George’s Shopping Centre store manager, Andrew Stringer, said: “GAME has already had a presence in St George’s for many years, but the move to a more sizeable unit is exciting news for Preston’s community of gaming fanatics.

“I’m sure the move will be welcome news to Preston gamers. Its state-of-the-art facilities will provide them with a space to hang out with friends and do what they enjoy best.”

A day of gaming will cost punters £5 an hour off peak and £7 an hour at peak.