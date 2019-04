These are the establishments in Preston which have been given zero, one or two star ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Data is correct as of 30 April 2019

1. 1 star: Ninja Adventure Park Unit E Fishwick Park, Mercer Street Preston, PR1 4LQ other

2. 1 star: Celebrity Restaurant Guild Hall Theatre, Guild Hall Arcade, Lancaster Road Preston, PR1 1HT other

3. 1 star: Preston Rock n Bowl 50 Greenbank Street, Preston, PR1 7JS other

4. 1 star: Sangam Balti House Sangam Balti House, First Floor, 14 - 15 Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 5RU other

