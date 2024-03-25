You can now rent Self Esteem’s iconic outfits for the price of a story thanks to Tanqueray.

Every piece in this curated collection comes with a scannable label that unlocks the extraordinary stories of the outfit’s journey so far.

Each new borrower will be able to rent the outfits simply by uploading the story of their own special evening - adding to a magnificent, growing thread of memories held within the fabric of the clothes.

The collection launches as research commissioned by Tanqueray - the UK’s leading premium gin brand – shows just how strong the memories of our outfits are when we reflect on significant moments in our lives.

The research revealed that half of all Brits remember what they were wearing and almost a third remember what they were drinking during significant occasions in their lives. One in three of us say we actually hold onto these memorable outfits even if we never wear them anymore.*

The one-of-a-kind storytelling collection includes eight pieces in total and each comes with a bottle of Tanqueray Gin (Alcohol Free Tanqueray 0.0% option available) and a special cocktail recipe paired to the first story attached to each outfit.

These include; the striking white suit that Brit and Mercury nominated star, Self Esteem, wore whilst supporting Blur at Wembley Stadium last summer, RuPaul Drag Race UK star Cara Melle’s iconic season 5 entrance look inspired by ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’, and a pink Rejina Pyo dress lent by By Rotation Founder and CEO, Eshita Kabra-Davies, which is one of the platform’s top rented outfits and tells the success story of the business so far.

Commenting on the collection, Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) said: “When Tanqueray asked me to be part of this collection, I knew right away that I wanted to include the oversized white power suit I wore to support Blur at Wembley - obviously it was a massive stage, and I needed to wear something that would make me stand out, feel powerful AND be fully comfortable dancing around. I think clothes carry memories in them, of what we did, who we were with, what we were eating, drinking, dancing to when we wore them. And the memory of that show is literally woven through that suit for me.”

“The fact that other people will get to rent it is so exciting to me. I can’t wait to see where it goes and how people wear it. I hope each person feels as powerful as I did. Cheers.”

Charlotte Gibbon, Category Marketing Director – Gin (Diageo GB) says: "The things we wear, the places we go, and the delicious drinks we’re served – all have the power to transcend the moment you enjoyed them. It’s not just a dress, it’s what you were wearing when you met the love of your life. And it’s not just a drink, it’s the cocktail that you shared with your best friend on the night you celebrated a promotion at work. Tanqueray Gin is delighted to partner with By Rotation and our incredible talent to celebrate this as well as instigating more magnificent moments that can be shared, passed on and savoured.”

Eshita Kabra-Davies, Founder and CEO at By Rotation, who also contributed to the collection: "By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Tanqueray Gin to launch an exclusive rental edit to further nurture our community-focused approach to sustainable consumption. I’m looking forward to seeing all the incredible stories unravel from women empowering each other through sharing wardrobes for their special moments through our storytelling campaign.

I’ve contributed my pink Rejina Pyo dress, which I've worn for one of my first covers on the Apple App Store and the cover story for Condé Nast Traveller, both key milestones in the success story of building By Rotation. Whenever I wear this dress, I feel empowered and confident, and hope that other Rotators feel that too. It’s the perfect dress for creating that show-stopping moment, whilst also leaving a positive carbon footprint on the planet!"

To rent from the collection and add your own story into the pieces, download and open the By Rotation app, search for The TanquerayEdit and choose the outfit you’d like to rent. Alongside a complimentary bottle of Tanqueray (Tanqueray 0.0% available), renters will receive their chosen outfit with a unique QR code to scan and follow the journey of the piece so far, as well as adding their own chapter.

