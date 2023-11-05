Yorkshire hamper company pulling out all the stops to make this year’s Christmas celebrations bigger and better

A Yorkshire hamper company is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s Christmas celebrations bigger and better than ever.

123 Hampers, based in Dean Clough, Halifax, has launched a limited-edition range of hampers and gifts filled with the finest produce perfect for the all the family.

There’s also special treat boxes and pamper sets for every person on Santa’s nice list.

Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Hampers, said: “We absolutely love Christmas and each year we try to outdo our efforts from the previous year.

The Luxury Gift Basket, priced at £95, which includes fine wine, biscuits, handmade mini cakes.

“We have worked hard to create a stunning collection of hampers that are sure to be the show-stoppers of every Christmas celebration.”

Whether it’s for family, friends or colleagues, thoughtfully curated hampers from 123 will bring the best of Christmas right to their doorsteps.

They include the Luxury Gift Basket, priced at £95, which includes fine wine, biscuits, handmade mini cakes baked by 123 Hampers’ artisan bakers in the hills of Yorkshire, a classic Christmas pudding, an array of chocolate, crisps, cheese, jams and festive shortbread, all presented in an 18-inch hamper, creating the perfect hamper for all the family to share.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Luxury Hamper is priced at £185 and the very definition of opulence.

123 Hampers include free Christmas delivery on all their hampers and gifts.

It contains everything needed for before and after dinner on December 25 and is sure to keep the party going – packed with wines, cheese, chocolate, cake, crisps, pudding and pate, and all delightfully presented in a stunning wicker basket.

The Mrs Claus Box of Treats is sure to have loved ones ho-ho-hooked on goodies including festive shortbread, gingerbread biscuits, a luxury Christmas pudding, fruit cake and jam.

Elsewhere, dairy lovers can snap up a bargain with the Cheesy Cheese Hamper, packed full of fragrant fromages, plus chutneys and crackers, all for just £30.

Alex continued: “This time around we’re making sure we have something for absolutely everyone, from indulgent hampers to affordable Secret Santa gifts and traditional festive favourites, making buying for your loved ones a breeze.”

