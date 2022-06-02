Builders have been at the former Anchor Inn since the start of the year, and the hallmark colours and styles of the American-themed restaurant are now emerging.

After months of speculation, the chain finally confirmed in March that it would be moving into the area.

At the time, "summer" was touted for an opening date, but a specific day has never been confirmed and weeks of work are still left to complete.

Photo Neil Cross; The former Anchor Inn at Hutton being transformed into a Hickory's Smokehouse

Hickories have not replied to enquiries by the Post, and replying to a question about the opening on its Facebook site, management said: "We don't have a confirmed date just yet, but we're hoping for sometime in the summer!"

When it does open, there will be a completely new, open kitchen and chef’s bar, along with relaxed dining areas for up to 160 guests. The update will also include a specially created cinema room showing all the latest releases and classic family movies.

The team say they have taken on the site after eyeing up Preston as their next desired location for some time, and will extend the venue to the front and back with a heated covered veranda for all-year round dining.

Recruitment is well-underway for a team of 80-100 hospitality staff.

Speaking in March, Hickory’s managing director John Welsh said: “We’ve been searching for a site in Preston for a number of years.

"We’ve had such a warm welcome in Lancashire since we opened in Southport in 2018. We know we get lots of visitors from in and around Preston so the opportunity to come to Hutton truly excites us."

An artist's impression of how the new restaurant will look

