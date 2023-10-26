Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the things that go hand in hand with a theme park visit, although maybe hold off from eating too much before a ride on Icon or else you may see your lunch again.

However on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday lunchtimes the park opens up its famous White Tower restaurant whose ambience is as far removed from the screams of rollercoaster riders as you can get.

While usually the venue only opens at weekends, with the Christmas season approaching it will also be offering mid-week lunches as part of its festive line up.

The entrance is dazzling - all brightly lit art deco before you step into the lift which whisks you away from Blackpool Promenade into another world.

I have to admit, I have reviewed the White Tower before, but it is always a pleasure to return and ensure it is keeping up its standards.

We were not disappointed, which is good to know as this is one of the classiest restaurants in Blackpool and I would be dismayed if it ever went downmarket.

But for classy, please do not read snobby as the welcome is warm and friendly.

We were led to a table by the window, which I had requested on booking, and this gave us a stunning view over Blackpool Illuminations which were in full swing.

Cars were edging nose-to-tail along the seafront, the illuminated trams were gliding past and the big wheel and Tower were flashing with iridescent colours.

But we had to take our eyes off the visionary feast to concentrate on our menus and what we were planning to eat.

The menu offers relatively few dishes, all traditional with options for mains including steak,meat, fish and for vegetarians a beet and goats cheese wellington.

But starting with the appetisers menu, I went for the White Tower prawn cocktail, which was rammed with juicy prawns and accompanied by a home-made marie-rose sauce with zesty lemon.

After sparking his appetite with a dish of classic French onion soup, my husband Clive opted for the slow cooked feather blade steak, served with red wine and creamy savoy cabbage meaning no additional sauce was necessary.

My choice was lamb cutlets with Dijon and mint crumb, which came with redcurrent rosemary sauce and baby carrots.

There is a range of side dishes also available, and we shared a serving of buttered new potatoes which was perfect.

The food was excellent - with each course cooked to enhance the flavour with well chosen accompaniments.

Portion sizes left us full, but we were not ready to leave our well appointed table without sampling dessert.

And I know from past experience that the White Tower creme brulee is not to be missed.

It was as delicious as ever, and probably one of the best ways of spending just over a fiver!

We accompanied our meal with a bottle of crisp Sauvignon Blanc, with a jug of tap water brought to the table.

Service, as ever, was excellent, and our whole experience was one of relaxation against a backdrop of muffled conversation as customers enjoyed their evening out.