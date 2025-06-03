As the sun finally makes its comeback with warmer days incoming, the world's number one RTD and UK’s number one Hard Seltzer White Claw is unveiling its newest brand launch: White Claw Tequila Smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The new products are available to purchase now in two sensational flavours Strawberry Lime and Mango Passion Fruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of White Claw Tequila Smash beverages marks a giant leap for the brand, stepping outside the formula thirsty fans know and love, incorporating real, 100% agave Tequila Blanco from Mexico, alongside a squeeze of real, vibrant fruit juice. This delicious combination will smash expectations of how tequila can taste, revolutionising the flavour and how it can be consumed.

White Claw has launched three new exciting products just in time for the summer.

Product details:

White Claw® Tequila Smash Strawberry Lime (5% ABV / 80 calories / Real Juice / 250ml) - A rush of rich Strawberry with a Lime zing sensation and balanced perfectly with our real Mexican Tequila's most enticing roasted agave

White Claw® Tequila Smash Mango Passion Fruit (5% ABV / 80 calories / Real Juice / 250ml) - A classic flavour combination of lush, buttery Mango and deliciously tangy passion fruit exquisitely complemented with authentic rich Tequila Blanco for a refreshingly different cocktail that spices up any occasion

Michael Dean, Marketing Director UK at White Claw said: “We’ve always pushed boundaries when it comes to flavour, and with White Claw Tequila Smash we’re rewriting the rules once again. We think people have been hiding away from the taste of tequila for too long, whether it be smothering it with salt, sugars, and artificial fruit flavours. With Tequila Smash, we’re elevating flavour to smash your tequila experience — clean, vibrant and ready to be enjoyed to refresh social connections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Claw Tequila Smash drinks are available to purchase now in Sainsburys, Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons, Coop for £2.50. They will also be available to purchase at uk.whiteclaw.com andwww.amazon.co.uk from the 1st of May, and rolling out across more stores this summer.

For more information, please visit https://uk.whiteclaw.com/ and follow on social media at @whiteclawuk. Enjoy responsibly.