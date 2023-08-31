White Bull, Great Eccleston £120,000 revamp takes pub to the next level

The outside of the tired looking pub has been given a striking makeover to include redecorating the exterior in black with a contrasting white bull and gold lettering. The seating area at the front of the pub has been smartened up with new tables, benches and umbrellas.

Inside, The White Bull has been given a top-to-toe makeover, repainted in rich dark colours to accentuate its cosy and intimate look and feel with dimmable lighting and hunting, shooting and fishing memorabilia, including taxidermy, to add character. Changes to the pub also include adding more seating for casual dining and drinking and a kitchen refit to allow the pub to improve its food offer and cater for increased numbers. It’s also benefited from complete rewiring and replumbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the décor, licensees John Anthony and Mishi Serger have upgraded The White Bull’s food and drink offer adding dishes like Salt and Pepper squid, crabcakes and halloumi fries as well as additional classics such as bangers and mash and a mixed grill, designed to appeal to a diverse clientele. Dishes are available as small plates giving customers the option to mix and match favourites, tapas style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensees John Anthony and Mishi Serger

The dog loving couple have also made a point of welcoming dogs to the pub and intend introducing Sunday roasts for dogs in the autumn.

New drinks will include cocktails like a strawberry daiquiri and mojitos as well as new cask ales including the Welsh Butty Batch and premium draught products like Birra Moretti, Beavertown, Neck Oil and Bones.

For John and Mishi it is the realisation of their dreams for the pub, which they took on almost three years ago. During that time, they have endeared themselves to the local community, breathing life back into the local and increasing trade fourfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John explains: “We have been very involved in the design process, as have our customers indirectly, as we asked them what they wanted their pub to look like.

White Bull interior

“The new menu is designed to offer a chilled casual eating vibe rather than formal dining to better reflect the ambience our customers seek.

“The refurbishment is a big thank you to customers for all their support over the last few years which has seen the pub closing a number of times due to maintenance issues. Now we have the perfect pub, we intend to have an anniversary celebration at the end of November.

“We’ve been hugely touched by villagers, who have said they’ve never seen the pub so busy and thanked us for helping make the pub a thriving part of the community. As well as our pub quizzes, we’ll be continuing to put on monthly tribute acts, which are hugely popular. Our first after reopening will be an Elton John tribute act on 2nd September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad