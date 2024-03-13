The Rufford Arms Hotel

I can say with some certainty that is definitely a big mistake. Bypass this place on your way to dine elsewhere and you’ve missed a real gem.

We were looking for somewhere not too far from home which offered a Sunday lunch to save me and the dishwasher a whole host of work.

Recommendations online for the Rufford Arms were plentiful so the die was cast and I booked in advance...which was definitely a shrewd move.

Hot smoked salmon

The car park was pretty full when we arrived..a good sign at just gone noon on a windy Sunday. Inside there was a lovely hum – a few of the tables were already full with couples and families and by the time we were leaving 90 minutes later it was even more packed.

We were taken straight to our table and offered drinks – a draft Peroni and a soft drink for the driver (me) – while we perused the menu.

There was plenty of choice, from fish to steaks and veggie options, but given it was Sunday, we were looking for the roast lunch with all the trimmings.

Roast beef and lamb were on the main menu and there was also the option of pork on the specials. And for £3 on top of the basic price of £15.95, you could have slices of both beef and lamb...how could we refuse an offer like that!

Smoked trout and prawn cocktail

But before the main event we got started with a hot smoked salmon for me and a prawn and smoked trout cocktail for husband Bob.

The smoked salmon was a delight, coming on top of a tasty tartare potato cake and underneath a softly poached egg, drizzled with lemon sauce. Delicious and not too heavy given what was to come.

The smoked trout on the other side of the table was also a hit. The fish was gently smoked and extremely good, although the crème fraiche in the prawn cocktail didn’t quite enjoy the same success with the man who prefers a more traditional cocktail sauce – only personal taste though.

And so to the main course. As well as two slices of beef and two lamb, there were roast potatoes, a large dish of perfectly cooked veg to share, Yorkshire puddings and some very good gravy. We had ordered an extra dish of cauliflower and broccoli cheese, which was unnecessary but very tasty. Tables around us were also brought extra boats of gravy without quibble – always a good sign when that happens!

Sunday lunch

My small criticism was that we usually prefer our meat pink and both beef and lamb came cooked past that. But I have to say that both meats were melt-in-the-mouth delicious, so it made no difference to our enjoyment of what was a truly excellent Sunday lunch and it all went down very well with another couple of drinks.

At this point we would normally retire from the menu, but the puddings sounded too good to miss.

Our waitress recommended that day’s chef’s special – chocolate tart with ice cream. When the chocolate calls, it would be rude to say no and I’m delighted to say the recommendation was an excellent one. If you are a chocolate fan, this was a goodie.

Across the table, a steamed ginger pudding and custard was also going down well...I told you he was a traditionalist!

Chocolate tart

We returned home very full but still talking about the quality of what we had just eaten and already discussing a return trip.

The bill for three courses each, plus sides and four drinks came to £90 – but we were pushing the boat out, so cheaper options are available.

Main courses here are generally £15-£20 and there is also a fixed price, early bird menu Monday to Thursday from noon to 7.30pm at £23 for two courses, which sounds like spectacular value.

This is a perfect spot for lunch or dinner with lovely food, a buzzing atmosphere and terrific service – so don’t drive past it for nearly 30 years like we did!

Gillian Parkinson

TheRufford Arms Hotel

Liverpool Road, Rufford. L40 1SQ

01704 822 040