We hope you’re as excited as we are! Brand new cake shop announces big opening date
Posting on social media, Tan’s Tasty Treats announced that it will soon be opening its brand new cake shop in Leyland.
Located in the heart of the town on Chapel Brow just a short walk down from the railway station, the new establishment is set to open its doors for the very first time on Saturday 19th April.
Promising a wide range of delicious treats and a selection of both hot and cold beverages to wash anything sweet down, Tan’s Tasty Treats have said they ‘have everything you could imagine!’
“We would love to see you all there for our opening!” the business, which is set to open the doors at 10am sharp, posted on Facebook. “We hope you are just as excited as we are!”
Tan’s Tasty Treats is located at 6 Chapel Brow, Leyland, PR25 3NE and are on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tanstastytreat/
