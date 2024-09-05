There are a few ways to get your hands on free or discounted meals this term 🍴

New university students may be searching for ways to cut down on food costs

Students can claim or free discounted food in a number of ways

Food retailers such as Greggs offer free treats on your birthday

As students across the UK start a brand-new chapter of their lives at university, they may be figuring out their budget and how to make their student loans last the full term.

Students across the country will be making the most of the first week, learning about their new university and for those who have moved away from home - a new city.

But one thing that is certainly important to students is saving money, and many may be on the hunt for places where they can get their hands on some free or cheap food.

Here is a list of ways students can claim free or cheap food.

6 surprising ways students can claim free food - including from Greggs (Photo: Liubov Levytska - stock.adobe.co) | Liubov Levytska - stock.adobe.co

Attend university ‘Fresher Week’ events

Most if not all universities will host Fresher’s Week events, with plenty of freebies up for grabs. While student’s will pick up plenty of pens, badges and other merchandise from Fresher’s Weeks events, they may also get their hands on some delicious free food and discount codes for popular food retailers.

Sign up to student discount sites

Popular student discount sites such as UNiDAYS, Totum and Student Beans offer exclusive discounts and deals for not only food establishments but shops and entertainment venues too, allowing students to save money while they eat, shop and play.

Collect supermarket coupons

While it may seem like an out-dated thing to do, collecting coupons from supermarkets could actually save you a bit of money on your food shops. While some supermarkets still post coupons through the doors of homes across the country or printed in newspapers and magazines, digital coupons can also be found online.

Sign up to food retailer apps

Food retailers such as Greggs, Krispy Kreme, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas offer free food on your birthday when you sign up to its app. But it’s not just birthday treats to look forward to, as other member schemes from food retailers offer discounts and freebies.

Look out for free samples

Whether it be a new product launch or a brand-new store opening, many businesses will offer free samples to members of the public. While it’s not a guaranteed way to get free food (and it may only be a small bite) it is certainly worth keeping your eyes peeled on a visit to the shopping centre.

Get a part-time job with free food as a perk

Students may be searching for a part-time job alongside their studies as a way to boost their income. Many establishments offer free food to their staff as a perk of the job, which will certainly save money on meals!

