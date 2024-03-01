Watch our video review of Preston's take on classic Cajun cooking at Coco's Soul Food on Friargate
When you’re eating soul food, you’re in search of a full stomach and an experience which is going to fill another gap you didn’t even know needed patching.
With that in mind, I decided to head out to Preston’s very own purveyors of such culinary offerings - Coco’s Soul Food on Friargate. With their jaunty website claiming that ‘we believe that a meal needs to do more than feed your body - it should feed your soul too,’ I was very optimistic.
