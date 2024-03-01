News you can trust since 1886
Watch our video review of Preston's take on classic Cajun cooking at Coco's Soul Food on Friargate

When you’re eating soul food, you’re in search of a full stomach and an experience which is going to fill another gap you didn’t even know needed patching.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:50 GMT
With that in mind, I decided to head out to Preston’s very own purveyors of such culinary offerings - Coco’s Soul Food on Friargate. With their jaunty website claiming that ‘we believe that a meal needs to do more than feed your body - it should feed your soul too,’ I was very optimistic.

From the wonderfully colourful Caribbean murals to the endless themes of sun, sea, sand, and Bob Marley , the menu was stocked full of spices, jerk chicken, Cajun marinades, BBQ this-and-that, fried chicken, and a hot sauce called Slap Yo Mama. Here’s what we thought about the food…

