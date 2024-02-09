Watch as I try Greekouzina, the restaurant in Preston that has been shortlisted for a National Kebab Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greekouzina on Friargate, in Preston, is up for the 'Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway' of the prestigious National Kebab Awards- one of only two Lancashire establishments* to be recongised.
I decided to head down to Greekouzina one lunchtime to see if it is really worth the hype, and I went for the mixed meat gyros main with fries, salad and extra garlic mayonnaise, as well as the mosaic cake for pudding.
In the video attached below, you can see what I thought of my dish- including whether I thought it was worth its total cost of £16.10- or you can read the written review here.
Greekouzina will find out if they have won the award at an awards ceremony held at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London on Tuesday, February 27. *The other Lancashire establishment to be shortlisted in a category is Burnley's Turkish Best Kebab for 'Best Just Eat delivery.'