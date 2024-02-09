Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I tried Greekouzina in Preston which has been shortlisted for a National Kebab Award 2024

Greekouzina on Friargate, in Preston, is up for the 'Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway' of the prestigious National Kebab Awards- one of only two Lancashire establishments* to be recongised.

I decided to head down to Greekouzina one lunchtime to see if it is really worth the hype, and I went for the mixed meat gyros main with fries, salad and extra garlic mayonnaise, as well as the mosaic cake for pudding.

In the video attached below, you can see what I thought of my dish- including whether I thought it was worth its total cost of £16.10- or you can read the written review here.

