Watch as I try food from the Whitaker's Arms in Accrington following their £287k refurb
The major transformation of the pub hasn't just gone into the décor, as there is a whole new menu on offer.
The Whitaker's Arms, situated on Burnley Road in Accrington has just undergone a major makeover worth nearly £300k.
It was whilst checking the refurbishment out that I decided to have some food off of their brand new menu.
Watch the video to see what I thought of food as well as the atmosphere of the pub.
You can read more about the food and a further review here: "I tried food from The Whitaker's Arms in Accrington after its £287k refurbishment".