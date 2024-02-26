Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whitaker's Arms, situated on Burnley Road in Accrington has just undergone a major makeover worth nearly £300k.

It was whilst checking the refurbishment out that I decided to have some food off of their brand new menu.

Watch the video to see what I thought of food as well as the atmosphere of the pub.