Watch as I review food from Oswaldtwistle’s newest Arabic restaurant, Tazaj!
Tazaj, located on Union Road, is a recently-opened restaurant in Oswaldtwistle which serves Arabic and Turkish cuisine.
The restaurant prides themselves in delivering an authentic taste of the Middle East made with a modern twist.
So watch as I take a trip to Tazaj to experience its atmosphere, take in its aesthetics and most importantly try its menu.
