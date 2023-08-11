Walkers MAX & Pizza Hut launch two new flavours - and free pizza with every pack

The new flavours

This exciting new partnership brings together two celebrated brands – with every mouthful of Walkers MAX newest flavours expertly created to replicate a bite-sized Pizza Hut pizza.

Inspired by the taste sensation of the Pizza Hut Texan BBQ, the first flavour offers the perfect mix of sweet BBQ chicken and smoky bacon. While the new Pepperoni Feast packs the punch of each pizza slice into its bold ridges with the flavours of sweet and smoky pepperoni – satisfying pizza cravings with every crunch. What’s more, both new flavours are suitable for vegetarians.

The must-try collab will be hitting shelves nationwide from 7th August, but the good news doesn’t stop there. Each bag will unlock a mouth-watering buy-one-get-one-free deal on all delivery and collection orders at Pizza Hut.

Jonathan Roberts, Senior Brand Manager at Walkers says: “This mega new brand partnership takes the irresistible ridged experience of Walkers MAX to the next level with Pizza Hut. Combining our epic ridges with the mouth-watering flavours of Pizza Hut to deliver a whole new taste sensation, we cannot wait for shoppers to taste their favourite pizzas in a crunchy crisp form.”

Hamish Borsboom, Head of Sales and Marketing at Pizza Hut says: “An exciting new launch for Pizza Hut, teaming up with Walkers MAX to bring crisp lovers our great tasting products in perfect snack form. From the much-loved Pepperoni Feast to the tangy Texan BBQ, these delicious new flavours are bound to be flying off the shelves.”

RRP:

140g Sharing Pack: £2.50 RRP

5 Pack: £2.00 RRP