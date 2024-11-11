A popular vegan and vegetarian restaurant has announced it will now serve meat dishes - incurring the wrath of many regular customers.

Whins Kitchen in Wheelton, Chorley is facing a fierce backlash after it confirmed it would no longer cater exclusively to vegans and vegetarians.

Owner Lesley Barrow, 57, said the change comes as she steps back from the restaurant and hands the kitchen over to her head chef.

For five years Whins regarded itself as “the best vegan restaurant in Chorley”. Serving a varied plant-based menu including breakfast, lunch and tea. It also catered to vegetarians and even impressed meat-eaters with its wholesome, healthy and tasty dishes.

But its the end of an era as owner Lesley steps down and the restaurant ditches its veggie ethics, disappointing many of its regular diners.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “A day of mixed emotions! After 5 years of Whins Kitchen I have decided to step back to focus on my spa business.

“My head chef Adam who has been with us since we opened, is taking over Whins Kitchen.

“He will continue to create vegan and vegetarian dishes but will also cater to non vegan/vegetarian diners.

“I would personally like to thank all of our customers who have supported me for the last 5 years, but it is now time to step back.

“Adam is a passionate, creative and hardworking chef and is looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers to Whins Kitchen. Thanks, Lesley x”

The restaurant owner suggested the change was down to her head chef rather than driven by business needs.

Whins owner Lesley Barrow, 57, said the change comes as she steps back from the restaurant and hands the kitchen over to her head chef Adam | Whins Kitchen

Backlash

Lesley’s announcement sparked a furious backlash with many of her regular vegan customers expressing their shock and disappointment.

Vegan Stephen said: “It’s been great coming over to you and not having to worry about meat contamination in the kitchen. Won’t be coming again unfortunately.”

Another regular diner added: “That’s so disappointing, don’t like eating at places where meat is served. Meat eaters never struggle with finding somewhere to eat.

“There’s nothing at all fully veggie in the Preston area at all. This was the only place to get great vegan food and desserts. Well that’s that then. We won’t be back.”

But the restaurant owner hit back.

“Vegans are a tough bunch to cater for but I tried my best,” she said, before taking a pop at Chorley’s vegan society.

“I note that Chorley vegan society don’t mind holding meetings at Chorley restaurants and cafes that serve meat, but don’t want to come to Whins Kitchens.”

Whins Kitchen in Wheelton, Chorley is facing a fierce backlash after it confirmed it would no longer cater exclusively to vegans and vegetarians. | Submitted

But many welcomed the news, saying the addition of meat on the menu provided a more inclusive dining experience.

One regular, Rachel, said: “I welcome the change. I don’t see why a meat option on top of a vegan, vegetarian menu is a problem for some?

“If it’s a business need then so be it or would you prefer it to close? Such morals are ridiculous. I wish you all the best of luck and I’ll come more often now that there’s meat.”

This was echoed by Julie, who said: “My husband and I are vegan and love Winn’s kitchen and have been a few times. We have to travel a long way to visit so it has been for special occasions.

“There is absolutely no need for nastiness and narrow-mindedness. All businesses have to diversify.

“I can now bring none vegan/vegetarian friends who would not visit with us before and as a bonus they will see beautiful vegan / vegetarian dishes and people might start to think it’s not all oats and lettuce.”