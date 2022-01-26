Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 12 of the most romantic restaurants in Preston to take your loved one to on February 14th, according to Tripadvisor

We've picked a dozen of the finest eating establishments in Preston you can visit to make your partner's heart sing and their belly full!
The eateries are given a rating out of five stars from a consensus of reviews collected.
