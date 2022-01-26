Valentine's Day is almost upon us

Valentine's Day 2022: Here are 12 of the most romantic restaurants in Preston to take your loved one to on February 14th, according to Tripadvisor

Valentine's Day, the most romantic day of the year, is almost upon us - and it's the perfect chance to wine and dine the one you love.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:49 pm

We've picked a dozen of the finest eating establishments in Preston you can visit to make your partner's heart sing and their belly full!

The eateries are given a rating out of five stars from a consensus of reviews collected.

1. The Mad Hunter

Garstang Road, Preston - 5 star rating from 297 reviews. Menu: International, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options

2. 263

Camden Place, Preston - 5 star rating from 86 reviews. Menu: British, Vegetarian Friendly, Vegan Options

3. Winedown

Lancaster Road, Preston - 5 stars from 176 reviews. Menu: European, British, Deli

4. Lorenzo's Restaurant & Bar

Preston New Road, Preston - 4.5 stars from 350 reviews. Menu: Italian, International, Vegetarian Friendly

