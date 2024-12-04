US fast-food chain Wendy's to open new branch next to McDonald's in Preston
The American burger giant, known for its square burgers, has revealed plans to open next to rival McDonald’s in Friargate next year.
It will be Wendy’s second branch in the North West - following the opening of its Kirkby, Merseyside restaurant in July - as the fast-food giant continues its expansion across the UK.
The firm has also agreed a delivery deal with Uber Eats and the service will be available to customers in Preston.
“Coming soon”
Its opening date has not been confirmed for Preston at this stage, but Wendy’s says the new restaurant is “coming soon.”
The Preston branch has already appeared on Wendy’s list of UK stores online, with its website announcing the Friargate branch is “coming soon”.
Wendy’s will open at 173 Friargate - a vacant unit next door to the city’s McDonald’s.
A typical restaurant employs between 30 to 50 staff, the company said. Wendy's has also promised no zero-hours contracts in a sector much-criticised for its low pay and working conditions.
Local property agents Eckersley were tasked with marketing the premises and their website says the Friargate unit is now “under offer”.
However, it does not appear that any planning applications have been submitted to Preston City Council for change of use at this stage.
Wendy's plans up to 400 outlets nationwide creating at least 12,000 jobs, although that could take many years, it said.
The chain was founded in 1969 in Ohio and now has 6,800 outlets. It is listed on Wall Street with a valuation of $5bn (£3.6bn). Last year, the brand dethroned Burger King to become the No 2 player in the US hamburger market.