Unlock the secrets behind our Christmas dinner traditions

With the Christmas season coming upon us, the time for joy, togetherness and indulgence comes with it and most importantly the cherished traditions of a UK Christmas dinner.

We will be looking at a typical English Christmas dinner and the traditions that have led to some of your favourite menu items.

A traditional Christmas dinner consists of Christmas pudding, pigs in blanket and bubble and squeak to name a few, but did you know that in his novel A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens popularised the traditional English Christmas in 1843. While in the novel they ate goose, apple sauce, potatoes, stuffing and pudding, we have stuck to similar traditions but added some modern twists.

The origins of Christmas pudding can be traced back to the 14th century known as a porridge called “frumenty”. Photo: Shutterstock

Today we enjoy a variety of foods at Christmas, such as pigs in blanket. The dish consisting of small sausages wrapped in bacon is served as a side dish in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In the UK they are also referred to as kilted soldiers and, it is said that the dish dates back to the 1600s where manual labourers would stuff meat into dough for a quick meal.

For those with a sweet tooth the origins of Christmas pudding can be traced back to the 14th century known as a porridge called “frumenty” which had beef, mutton, raisins, wines, currants and spices was a staple and would be eaten around Christmas time. The frumenty which was more like a soup would eventually go through many names and changes to eventually become what we know as the sweet pudding we enjoy today.

Another traditional food loved around the Christmas period is bubble and squeak. The dish dates back to the 18th century and is a very popular dish that can be made from your Christmasmas leftovers. The name originates from the sound that is made when the ingredients are fried.