Uber Eats names the best UK takeaways and restaurants in prestigious awards
- The awards celebrate small and independent eateries across the UK
- Silver’s Deli in Leeds won Restaurant of the Year
- 11 finalists won £5,000
The best takeaways and restaurants across the UK have been named in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025.
In its fourth year, the awards celebrate the best of small and independent eateries which have helped to shape the food scene across the UK.
130 food establishments were nominated for the coveted title of Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year, which included a winning prize of £100,000.
The nominees were then whittled down to 12 finalists, and an overall winner for the category. While the winner was given the top prize, each finalist won £5,000 as well as support from Uber Eats towards their business.
Silver’s Deli in Leeds, Yorkshire was crowned the 2025 winner and will be using the prize to upgrade its flagship site and to help towards growth across Yorkshire. It was founded by Chris Riley in 2023 and is loved for its inventive dishes and community-driven spirit.
Chris Riley-Smith, founder of Silver’s Deli, said, “Winning Restaurant of the Year is a dream come true. This award isn’t just recognition for our food, but for the hard work of our whole team and the incredible support of our community.
“When I first set out, I was literally watching YouTube tutorials to learn how to build the restaurant myself, so to now be recognised on this stage feels surreal. The £100,000 prize will allow us to refurbish our current site, refine our in-store operations, and grow sales. We can’t wait to take the next step in our journey. Thanks to the judges, the team, and of course, my wonderful daughter, Silver - this is for you!”
According to the judging panel (which included Levi Roots, Clodagh McKenna, Natty Crutchfield, Eating With Todd and Lorraine Copes), Silver’s Deli stood out for its big flavours as well as its entrepreneurship.
Levi Roots said: “Food is all about heart and soul, and Silver’s had both in spades. They brought real fire to the table — creativity, community spirit, and a story that will inspire so many other small businesses. I can’t wait to see where they go next with this prize.”
Who were the finalists in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025?
12 food establishments were selected as finalists (including the overall winner), each winning £5,000 towards their business.
Here is every finalist at the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025:
Wok & Grill, East Midlands and East Anglia
Urban Health, Ireland
Sanjugo, London
Sushi Me Rollin’, North East
Burg N Ice, North West
Seed, Northern Ireland
YAYAS, Scotland
Umami Street Food, South East
Low & Slow Barbecue, South West
Sharkbite Burgers, Wales
Taqi’s Grill, West Midlands
Who were the other winners at the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2025?
As well as the main award, there were also theTrailblazer Awards, with five different categories.
Here is every winner of the 2025 Trailblazer Awards:
Laura’s Pizzas - Women in Food Award
The Hogless Roast - Climate Impact Award
Eat Clean - Healthy Eats Award
Social Impact Award - Piatto
Next Gen Award - Aros
For more information, please visit the Uber Eats Awards website.