Keith Taylor and James Prescott are looking forward to opening Kaizen, which has attracted a growing number of followers since its successful opening at Cedar Farm in Mawdesley, West Lancashire, last year.

They are currently advertising for full and part-time staff at the new outlet at Southport Market.

Keith revealed just what local food lovers in the town can enjoy when Kaizen opens, in the unit between Pasta 51 Express, which opened earlier this year, and Allotment, which has been trading since the Market first opened in July last year.

Kaizen is opening at Southport Market after finding success at Mawdesley's Cedar Farm

He said: “We are due to open in Southport market on 6th July 2022.

“We will be serving hot and cold sushi, skewers and other small plates.

“We are holding an open day at the market on Wednesday, 15th June 2022 looking for full and part-time staff and we are looking forward to getting started!

“James and are two chefs who met whilst working on the Formula 1 racing, catering for the team and guests.

“We have both worked at high levels in kitchens ranging from rosette restaurants to outside catering and have been trading at Cedar Farm for almost a year. We set up a food delivery company through lockdown and did street food pop ups.

“From that we got an opportunity to open permanently at Cedar Farm’s new food market, which has been well received.

“We have been looking for additional sites and when Southport came up we jumped at the chance.

“We feel that Southport on the whole is ready for some new sushi ideas and Southport Market is a great place to deliver that.

“We hope that we can expand on Kaizen’s success at Cedar Farm and bring good quality sushi to the market.”

Keith also revealed the story behind the firm’s catchy name.

He said: “We picked the name Kaizen because it’s a Japanese business proverb to ‘continually improve’ which we thought was fitting.”