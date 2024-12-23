Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leyland fish and chop has closed its doors for good.

Ladies of Cod in Bent Lane announced it was closing permanently on Friday, December 13.

Formerly known as Cod Mothers and Ed’s Plaice, the traditional British chippy reopened under its new owner, Nicola Atak, in December 2021.

Ladies of Cod in Bent Lane, Leyland announced it was closing permanently on Friday, December 13 | Ladies of Cod

Announcing the closure on Facebook, the 44-year-old said: “Sadly, the end has come but we made some amazing memories and met some lovely people.

“We will be closing our doors for the final time. It’s been an amazing journey, and we want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us.

“From the friendly faces in the shop to our loyal regulars on Just Eat and Uber Eats, you’ve been the backbone of Ladies of Cod. Your support, kind words, and love for our food have meant the world to us.

“We’re so grateful for every order, every chat, and every bit of encouragement you’ve shared with us along the way.Thank you for making us a part of your lives.

“Thank you everyone that has supported me, it really does mean a lot and I wish you all lots of happiness for the future.

“Raising a glass to you all now and wishing you all a lovely Christmas and a very happy New Year.

“Thank you from all at ladies of Cod x”