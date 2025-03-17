Rats have infested an alleyway behind a row of takeaways in Leyland.

Environmental health officers were alerted to rats behind takeaways in Preston Road, near the Railway pub, earlier this month.

The area was inspected and South Ribble Borough Council said the infestation is believed to be linked to a former derelict building, which is being converted into a new takeaway.

The building, formerly home to Ed’s Pizza, has been taken over by Pizza GoGo. The chain, which has more than 100 stores across the UK, is hoping to open its new Leyland store in the coming weeks.

The Council’s environmental health officers found ongoing building work has “created holes that serve as access points for rats from the building to the alleyways.”

Takeaways in Preston Road, as well as residents in the area, have been warned again rubbish accumulating at the rear of their properties. Last week, the Post shared pictures taken by a resident who caught rats scuttling around binbags dumped in the back yards of some takeaways.

One video appeared to show a large rat running along a gutter at the back of a takeaway before disappearing inside through a hole in the wall.

However, the Council confirmed there was no evidence of rats found within the takeaways and they have maintained satisfactory hygiene ratings.

Councillor Kathryn Unsworth, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Streetscene at South Ribble Borough Council said: “Following recent reports of a rat infestation at two takeaway establishments on Preston Road, Leyland, our environmental officers conducted thorough investigations.

“We are pleased to confirm that no evidence of rats was found within the premises, and both establishments have maintained satisfactory hygiene ratings.

“However, evidence of rats was discovered in the alleyways at the rear of these premises. This issue appears to be linked to a derelict building, formerly a takeaway food vendor, where ongoing building work has created holes that serve as access points for rats from the building to the alleyways.

“To mitigate this risk, all food establishments and residents in the vicinity have been advised to ensure that waste materials do not accumulate at the rear of their properties.

“We are committed to working with local businesses and residents to maintain high standards of hygiene and address any environmental concerns promptly.

“Should anyone have any concerns or need to report an issue with food waste, you can do so via this link: https://southribble.gov.uk/environmental-health/food-businesses.”