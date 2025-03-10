Rats filmed scuttling around Leyland takeaways as Farington residents fear infestation
Officers from South Ribble Borough Council visited the affected takeaways in Preston Road, Leyland at the weekend.
Video and pictures taken by a local resident show rats skittering around rubbish bags in the rear yards of King Grill Pizza and Hungry Panda.
One video captured a large rat scuttling along a gutter at the back of Hungry Panda before disappearing through a hole in the wall.
Environmental health officers visited the row of takeaways, including Nabzy’s, on Saturday and ordered management to complete a deep clean of their back yards. They returned for a follow-up visit today (Monday, March 10) to further inspect the takeaways and ensure the necessary cleaning had taken place.
One resident said loose rubbish bags are sometimes dumped in the back yards of the takeaways, instead of being placed in trade waste bins.
None of the affected takeaways - King Grill Pizza, Panda House and Nabzy’s - responded to the Post’s requests for comment.
South Ribble Borough Council are expected to provide a comment on Tuesday.