Rats filmed scuttling around Leyland takeaways as Farington residents fear infestation

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:08 BST
A row of takeaways are being investigated by environmental health after reports of rats.

Officers from South Ribble Borough Council visited the affected takeaways in Preston Road, Leyland at the weekend.

Video and pictures taken by a local resident show rats skittering around rubbish bags in the rear yards of King Grill Pizza and Hungry Panda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One video captured a large rat scuttling along a gutter at the back of Hungry Panda before disappearing through a hole in the wall.

For a personalised LP news and sport round-up sign up for our free newsletter.

Video and pictures taken by a local resident show rats skittering around rubbish bags in the rear yards of King Grill Pizza and Hungry Panda in Preston Road, Leylandplaceholder image
Video and pictures taken by a local resident show rats skittering around rubbish bags in the rear yards of King Grill Pizza and Hungry Panda in Preston Road, Leyland | Google

Environmental health officers visited the row of takeaways, including Nabzy’s, on Saturday and ordered management to complete a deep clean of their back yards. They returned for a follow-up visit today (Monday, March 10) to further inspect the takeaways and ensure the necessary cleaning had taken place.

One resident said loose rubbish bags are sometimes dumped in the back yards of the takeaways, instead of being placed in trade waste bins.

None of the affected takeaways - King Grill Pizza, Panda House and Nabzy’s - responded to the Post’s requests for comment.

South Ribble Borough Council are expected to provide a comment on Tuesday.

Related topics:Leyland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice