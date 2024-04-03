Italian food is a favoured cuisine by many and Lancashire is no stranger to restaurants serving this food.

From handmade pasta to expertly crafted pizzas, you really can’t go wrong with these types of menu options.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here are 25 of the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire to try this year:

1 . La Locanda Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)

2 . The Fat Italian 188 Moss Ln, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 4AY | 4.7 out of 5 (1138 Google reviews)

3 . Italian Cottage 12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews)

4 . Salvatore's 63 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD | 4.5 out of 5 (575 Google reviews)