Top 25 Italian restaurants in Lancashire to try this year according to TripAdvisor

Italian restaurants are many people’s go-to place to eat so here are 25 of the best restaurants to visit in 2024.

By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:51 BST

Italian food is a favoured cuisine by many and Lancashire is no stranger to restaurants serving this food.

From handmade pasta to expertly crafted pizzas, you really can’t go wrong with these types of menu options.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here are 25 of the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire to try this year:

1. La Locanda

2. The Fat Italian

3. Italian Cottage

4. Salvatore's

