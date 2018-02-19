Top 10 revealed in Lancashire Post Chippy of the Year 2018

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be

beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's paper, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, March 9, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

001 Andreas Fish & Chip shop, 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 0QB

005 Oceans Fish & Chips, St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston PR1 2TU

008 Jits Plaice, 88 Ripon Street, Preston PR1 7UJ

021 Leyland Cross Fish & Chips, 15 Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ

022 Farington Chippy, 57 Stanifield Lane, Leyland, PR25 4QA

026 The Great Eccleston Fish Bar, The Square, Great Eccleston, PR3 0ZB

030 Stonebridge Fish & Chips, 112 Derby Road, Longridge, PR3 3FE

032 Tony’s Top Chippy, 23 Market Place, Longridge PR3 3RR

040 Mr Chips, 309 Gregson Lane, near Hoghton PR5 0DP

051 Browns, 33 Parker Street, Chorley PR7 1ES