This is why KFC in Lostock Hall was closed today and when it will reopen

Fans of fried chicken were left in a flap today after KFC in Lostock Hall failed to open its doors.



A sign posted on the door informed peckish customers that the fast-food outlet in Leyland Road would be closed today for "maintenance".

The announcement left people speculating about what "maintenance" was taking place inside the shuttered restaurant.

But customers can rest assured that KFC will be firing up the fryers tomorrow.

Staff at the the Lostock Hall KFC said the restaurant has been busy installing new freezers today.

The new freezers are expected to be operational in time for its usual 11am opening tomorrow. Just in time for an early bird lunch.