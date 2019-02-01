This is when you can buy pizza and support The Foxton Centre in Preston

A pizza supplier will be feeding rough sleepers next weekend as part of Random Acts of Kindling Day.

The nationwide event, Random Acts of Kindling Day, has been created to mark the 16th anniversary of Lancashire-based pizza oven supplier Valoriani UK.

The team, headed up by Dino Manciocchi, will be taking their Forno Bici – a mobile pizza oven on a bike - to The Foxton Centre in Knowsley Street, Preston, between 2pm and 5pm this Saturday, February 9.

Money raised will go to the centre which offers help and advice to rough sleepers and youths in need.

Valoriani UK’s Andrew Manciocchi said: “Our Random Acts of Kindling Day initiative is the perfect way for the pizza oven community to come together and help those in need. We get to do what we do best – creating mouth-watering and authentic pizza cooked in a wood-fired oven - whilst doing something kind to help those who are vulnerable. We have people participating around the UK and hope to see this initiative grow in future years.”

The Manciocchi family will be preparing pizza bases and toppings that will be cooked in the oven within seconds. Anyone relying on The Foxton Centre for help will be fed whilst those who wish to head along on the day can make a monetary contribution, in return for pizza, to help raise funds.

Restaurants with a static wood-fired oven can ask their customers to add a voluntary donation to their bill, so that a charity of their choice can be supported.

The company hopes the initiative will strike a chord as the number of rough sleepers in the UK continues to increase.

More details can be found at www.valorianiuk.com and anyone wishing to advise of an event can contact info@valoriani.co.uk