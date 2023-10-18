This is the moment Lancashire reporter takes on 'Michelin-starred' toastie recipe by Northcotes' Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Warburtons
I’ve had worse days at work.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
When I was challenged to reacreate Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s ‘ultimate’ cheese and tomato toastie, I was all in.
I didn’t realise it would take me more than two hours and would take me on a tour of supermarkets, but here we are.
