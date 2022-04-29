The Silk Route, Unit 4 , West Strand Road, Preston. This restaurant is placed first out of 45 competitors in the area, according to Tripadvisor users, with its latest review stating: "Best curry house this side of the River Ribble". Scored 3 - "generally satisfactory" in its latest hygiene inspection.

Thinking of treating yourself? Here's the best curry houses in and around Preston according to Tripadvisor

If you fancy a night off from cooking this Bank Holiday weekend, an Indian meal might be something to tickle your tastebuds.

By Catherine Musgrove
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:45 pm

But with eat-in and take-out options aplenty across the Preston, Chorley and South Ribble areas, how do you know which is best?

We had a look for you to find the highest-rated eateries according to users of review site Tripadvisor, and have also included how they scored in their latest hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. Maharani Restaurant

Maharani Restaurant, 28-30 Watery Lane, Preston. "Absolutely incredible food, cooked to perfection!" according to Tripadvisor reviewer catecarter. Scored 5 - "very good" by the Food Standards Agency for hygiene.

2. Sai Surbhi

Sai Surbhi, 323-325 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston. The latest Tripadvisor review states: "Amazing food and service. The atmosphere was great and excellent selection of wines. " This restaurant scored 5 - "very high" - in its latest hygiene inspection.

3. County House formerly known as Ali Raj

County House (formerly known as Ali Raj), in Blackpool Road, Newton, Preston. This large restaurant has had several incarnations, with some remembering it as the Georgian restaurant. It is now an Indian restaurant with a sports bar, and is yet to be rated by the Food Standards Agency.

4. Barton Bangla Brasserie

Barton Bangla Brasserie, 913 Garstang Road, Preston. This came in at number 5 in Tripadvisor's list of the best Indian restaurants in Preston, and was described by visitors as "10/10". The Food Standards Agency rated the hygiene as 4 - "Good".

