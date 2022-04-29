We had a look for you to find the highest-rated eateries according to users of review site Tripadvisor, and have also included how they scored in their latest hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency.
1. Maharani Restaurant
Maharani Restaurant, 28-30 Watery Lane, Preston.
"Absolutely incredible food, cooked to perfection!" according to Tripadvisor reviewer catecarter.
Scored 5 - "very good" by the Food Standards Agency for hygiene.
Photo: google
2. Sai Surbhi
Sai Surbhi, 323-325 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston.
The latest Tripadvisor review states: "Amazing food and service. The atmosphere was great and excellent selection of wines. "
This restaurant scored 5 - "very high" - in its latest hygiene inspection.
Photo: Google
3. County House formerly known as Ali Raj
County House (formerly known as Ali Raj), in Blackpool Road, Newton, Preston.
This large restaurant has had several incarnations, with some remembering it as the Georgian restaurant.
It is now an Indian restaurant with a sports bar, and is yet to be rated by the Food Standards Agency.
Photo: Google
4. Barton Bangla Brasserie
Barton Bangla Brasserie, 913 Garstang Road, Preston.
This came in at number 5 in Tripadvisor's list of the best Indian restaurants in Preston, and was described by visitors as "10/10".
The Food Standards Agency rated the hygiene as 4 - "Good".
Photo: Google