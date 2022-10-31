These are the six shops, takeaways and restaurants in Preston to have Food Hygiene Ratings published in October

Across Preston, six food establishments had Food Hygiene Ratings published in October.

Of these six, two were takeaway/sandwich shops, two were retailers, one was a restaurant/cafe and another a food distributer.

All the information comes from ‘Scores on the Doors: Preston City Council’, which was last updated on October 30.

Take a look at what each Preston establishment was rated and when the report was published below:

1. Preston Food Hygiene These are the 6 food handling premises in Preston that were given a rating in October.

2. Heathcote & Co What: Takeaway/sandwich shop Where: Bill Shankly Unit 1s, Preston Norh End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston, PR1 6RU Rated: 5/5 on October 10.

3. Creations Gifts and Crafts What: Retailers - other Where: 40 Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NT Rated: 5/5 on October 11.

4. Ashton Food Aid What: Retailers - other Where: based in Fulwood, message on Facebook for the address. Rated: 5/5 on October 18.