These are the highest-rated pubs in every Preston village and suburb according to Google reviews

The vast majority of suburbs and villages in Preston have a pub or two … or three!

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well, courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs in every suburb and village in Preston from a minimum of 10 Google reviews ...

1 . The highest-rated pubs in every Preston suburb and village Below are the highest-rated pubs in every Preston suburb and village according to Google reviews

2 . Ashton-on-Ribble The Tap End on Blackpool Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 38 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ashton-on-Ribble

3 . Fulwood Crafty Beggars Ale House on Garstang Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 98 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Fulwood

4 . Ingol The Guild Merchant on Tag Lane has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 617 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ingol