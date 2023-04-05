News you can trust since 1886
These are the highest-rated pubs in every Preston village and suburb according to Google reviews

The vast majority of suburbs and villages in Preston have a pub or two … or three!

By Jon Peake
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well, courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

Feel free to jump on this post on our Facebook page and argue your case for a different pub. And tell us why it’s the best in your eyes.

In no particular order here are the highest-rated pubs in every suburb and village in Preston from a minimum of 10 Google reviews ...

The Tap End on Blackpool Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 38 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ashton-on-Ribble

2. Ashton-on-Ribble

The Tap End on Blackpool Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 38 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ashton-on-Ribble Photo: Google

Crafty Beggars Ale House on Garstang Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 98 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Fulwood

3. Fulwood

Crafty Beggars Ale House on Garstang Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 98 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Fulwood Photo: Google

The Guild Merchant on Tag Lane has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 617 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ingol

4. Ingol

The Guild Merchant on Tag Lane has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 617 Google reviews, making it the highest-rated pub in Ingol Photo: Google

