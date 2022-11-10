News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There's a host of fine cafes and restaurants where you can get a delicious Full English breakfast in Preston

These are some of the best cafes and restaurants in Preston to get a Full English breakfast according to Google reviews

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago

And what better way to start the day than with a drool-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Preston that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 27 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 25 reviews and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. Scof

Scof on Friargate has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 27 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Village Teapot

The Village Teapot on Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 214 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Flap Jacks

Flap Jacks on Preston Old Road, Freckleton, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 114 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Cafe Maria's

Cafe Maria's on Plungington Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 75 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
GooglePreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 7