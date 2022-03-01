These are 9 of the best bakeries and farm shops in Preston according to Google reviews on the eve of British Pie Week (March 7-11)

No one in the world loves pies as much as the British. They are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company. Find out more here.

Below are nine of the highest-rated bakeries and farm shops in Preston according to Google reviews. All of these eateries have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or higher.

1. Redmans Of Preston Shop 4, Market Hall, Market Street, Preston. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Cheap and high quality food." Photo Sales

2. The Uppercrust Craft Bakery Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Amazing bakery. Everything home made. Very reasonable prices." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Woods Farm Shop Knoll Lane, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "This place is a real hidden gem with an ever increasing reputation for top quality produce." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Honeywell's Eaves Lane, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.8 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Great place for meats, pies and cakes." Photo: Google Photo Sales